Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury Multifamily Community Near Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop Revere, a Class A multifamily community in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield. The company expects to welcome its first residents in February 2027.

"Westfield continues to stand out as one of the fastest growing and most desirable communities in the country," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "With its strong demographics, high quality of life, and recognition as one of the best places to live, Westfield is an attractive place for new residents to call home, and we are excited to deliver a thoughtfully designed community that complements the city's momentum."

Located at the intersection of US 31 and E 191st Street, the 23-acre community will feature 350 apartment homes in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations averaging 1,000 square feet. The residences will be spread across six buildings, including four 3-story garden-style buildings and two 4-story elevator-serviced buildings.

Each apartment home will offer the luxury amenities Thompson Thrift is known for, including elegant quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, glass-top ranges, hardwood-style flooring, quartz vanity tops and undermount sinks, full-size washers and dryers, multiple smart home capabilities and many other designer fixtures and finishes. Select units will offer Thompson Thrift's upgraded finish package, including premium stainless-steel appliances, kitchen hardware, deluxe closet shelving, walk-in shower with full tile surround, and more. Patio, balcony, and detached garage options are also available.

Luxury living will continue throughout Revere with many high-end features, including a fitness center and social hub with 24-hour access, a resort-style heated swimming pool, electric firepits with seating areas, a dog park and pet spa with grooming station, community grilling areas, a business center with focus rooms and resident conference room with screenshare technology, and more.

Adjacent to the site is IMMI, an industry leader in the innovation, design, testing and manufacturing of advanced safety systems which employs nearly 700 people at its Westfield office. Planned future retail will also sit next to the community, giving residents walkable access to a variety of options. Additionally, Meijer, Kroger, Chick-Fil-A, Portillo's, Starbucks, and a brand-new Giant Eagle Market are all within a few minutes of Revere.

Less than two miles away is the Grand Park Sports Campus, a 400-acre sports park that is home to the Indianapolis Colts training camp and the Pacers Athletics Center and welcomes over 5.5 million visitors annually. The community also offers excellent connectivity to US 31, providing easy access to downtown Westfield, downtown Carmel and downtown Indianapolis.

Westfield was ranked in the top 5 for best places to live, the best place to raise a family and the best suburb for young professionals in Indiana by Niche.com. Hamilton County has been ranked as having the 4th best public schools in the United States, and Westfield High School ranked in the top 3% in the nation.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the country. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily and commercial projects. The Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development, LP will provide equity capital for the development.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

