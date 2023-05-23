Thompson Thrift Announces Three Executive-Level Promotions and Hires

INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, today announced two executive-level promotions and one executive-level new hire.

The change in organizational structure aligns with the company's long-term strategic goals and provides Thompson Thrift with an expanded capacity to continue delivering exceptional service and value to its team members and stakeholders.

The two promotions were within Thompson Thrift Development, which oversees the company's development and property management functions. Dan Sink has been promoted to president and chief financial officer and Aimee O'Connor has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer. Additionally, Thompson Thrift Construction, the dedicated construction arm for Thompson Thrift's multifamily business unit, announced that Kurt Stahl recently joined the company as chief operating officer.

"At Thompson Thrift, we believe in recognizing and rewarding excellence, and both Dan and Aimee have consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership skills, excellent business acumen and a deep commitment to our company's mission and values," said Paul Thrift, the CEO for Thompson Thrift Development.

John Thompson, CEO of Thompson Thrift Construction, added "We are grateful to have someone of Kurt's caliber join our team. His strong analytical, organizational and communication skills will help ensure we are aligned and able to execute on our strong pipeline."

Sink adds the responsibilities of president to his role as CFO, a position he has held since joining the firm last year. Before coming to Thompson Thrift, Sink spent 33 years working in various aspects of the real estate and construction industries, including being the CEO for a $1.3 billion investment and development company and serving as executive vice president and CFO for an Indianapolis based public REIT.

For the past eight years, O'Connor has served as the company's senior vice president of community management. O'Connor helped develop the community management team while delivering the highest level of community standards and resident satisfaction across the Thompson Thrift portfolio. In her new role she will oversee the day-to-day operations for Thompson Thrift Development's corporate services teams.

Stahl is a 30-year veteran of the construction industry who has completed more than $2.5 billion of commercial development projects during his tenure at Hunt Construction Group and Turner Construction Company. In his new role, Stahl will develop plans that exceed top-line growth and bottom-line profitability objectives, as well as set strategic goals and objectives for the overall management of the construction business unit of the organization.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

