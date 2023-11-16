Thompson Thrift CEO Paul Thrift Named Business Leader of the Year by Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Thompson Thrift

16 Nov, 2023, 14:49 ET

The prestigious award is just the latest for the seasoned real estate leader and the company he co-founded

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, was recognized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce as the Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year, a statewide honor presented to an Indiana business leader whose work has significantly contributed to the state. The award was bestowed to Thrift at the Indiana Chamber's 34th Annual Awards Dinner, held at the Indiana Convention Center on November 14.

"Being selected as the Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year is truly a humbling distinction," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "To me, this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, as we collectively embrace our fundamental values of excellence, service and leadership, all geared towards positively impacting each other and the communities we serve."

Since Thrift co-founded the company in 1986 with John Thompson, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with more than 600 team members and offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute as well as Denver, Phoenix, and Houston. The company has successfully developed over $5 billion in real estate across 21 states and is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, and commercial projects across the country.

While the company's growth will see them enter two new states in the next year, Thompson Thrift remains active in its home state with the $550 million expansion of Fishers District in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Once completed, the $750 million development will span 123 acres and will be comprised of five distinct developments offering an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, dining, shopping and entertainment options. The developments will be connected by well-designed walking paths that will offer residents and visitors the opportunity to explore the master-planned development on foot.

The Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year is just the latest honor for Thrift. Earlier this year, Thrift was recognized as one of Indiana's most influential individuals for the second consecutive year in the Indiana Business Journal's Top 250 list.  The company has also been honored several times throughout the year. In February, the firm was the recipient of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes the top organizations across 60 markets. In May, The Indianapolis Star named Thompson Thrift a winner of the Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2023 Award. In June, the company won the National Apartment Association's 2023 Excellence Award in the #NAAGives category, along with the prestigious BEST Award, the talent development industry's most coveted recognition, from the Association for Talent Development.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company
Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

