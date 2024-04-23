Thompson Thrift Sells Oakbrook Townhomes Near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the sale of Oakbrook Townhomes, an 89-unit multifamily community located in the Nashville suburb of Franklin. The Nashville Walker & Dunlop team brokered the sale.

"The Nashville region has flourished in recent years and its population growth continues today," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We developed Oakbrook Townhomes to address the strong local demand for rental housing options, and we're proud to have delivered another high-quality, luxury multifamily community through our focus on operational excellence."

Located off Mallory Station Road, Oakbrook Townhomes is a 6-acre community that offers three-story attached rental homes. The two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury townhomes feature designer interiors, attached garages, quartz countertops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and much more. Thompson Thrift completed construction on the community in March 2023.

Oakbrook Townhomes is 91% leased and offers residents a variety of community amenities including a resident social lounge; a 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center; a resort-style pool and spa; and a dog park, to name a few. The community is fully landscaped and features mature pine trees, many as tall as the townhomes themselves, helping to give the community a lush, mature feel.

Nashville is one of America's fastest-growing metro areas and is known as the center of the music industry. Franklin is the county seat of Williamson County, which is home to seven Fortune 500 companies, including Nissan North America; the confectionary and pet food company Mars Inc; and Tractor Supply.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial, residential, and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

