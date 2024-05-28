Thompson Thrift Continues Georgia Expansion with Luxury Multifamily Community Development Near Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Liliana, a 360-unit Class A multifamily community in the prosperous Savannah suburb of Pooler. The company expects to begin construction in June, with resident move-ins slated for summer of 2026.

"Savannah's impressive job and rent growth positions it as one of the fastest-growing cities in the Southeast," stated Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We're thrilled to introduce a Thompson Thrift community to this thriving market."

Located near the sought-after Savannah Quarters neighborhood just off Interstate 16 and Pooler Parkway, The Liliana will span approximately 23 acres and will consist of three-story buildings offering one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with up to nearly 1,400 square feet of living space.

Apartment homes will feature many of the luxurious finishes and amenities for which Thompson Thrift communities have become known. Kitchens will boast stainless-steel appliances, a smooth glass-top range, a side-by-side refrigerator with ice and water dispensers and tile backsplashes. Residents will also enjoy hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets, a full-size washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, energy-efficient LED lighting and a suite of Alexa-compatible smart home technology. Private yard, patio or balcony options and detached garages will also be available.

The gated community will include a fully equipped fitness center, a 24-hour social hub, a resort-style heated swimming pool, electric firepits with seating area, pickleball court, a dog park and thoughtfully designed courtyards.

The development's location 12 miles west of historic downtown Savannah positions it near several major points of interest including the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, as well as the area's most enticing retail, dining and entertainment options. A Publix-anchored grocery center and newly constructed Costco are also just a short drive away.

The city of Pooler has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. According to U.S. Census data, Pooler's population increased by approximately 34% between 2010 and 2020. Major area employers include the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation's divisional headquarters, Hyundai, Candler Hospital, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Memorial Health University Medical Center, to name a few.

Purvis added, "Despite its rapid growth, Pooler maintains a small-town, charming feel and we have taken care to design a community that will integrate seamlessly with the adjacent Savannah Quarters neighborhood and be a place residents are proud to call home."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

The Liliana marks Thompson Thrift's second multifamily community in Georgia and first in the Savannah region. Equity for the development will be provided by Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development, LP.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential focuses on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

