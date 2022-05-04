Thompson Thrift Development Appoints Daniel Sink as Chief Financial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that Daniel R. Sink will be joining the company as chief financial officer for Thompson Thrift Development. In his new role, Sink will oversee the finance, accounting, capital markets, tax and IT areas and will also be involved as part of the executive team to help develop and execute on the overall strategy to operate and expand the business.

"We are honored to have Dan join the Thompson Thrift team," stated Paul Thrift, Thompson Thrift's CEO. "Dan has earned a reputation as a 'hands on' leader and an excellent collaborator. He is well-equipped to work with our senior executive team as we continue our focus on delivering long-term value across our portfolio of multifamily and commercial developments."

Sink brings 33 years of experience in various aspects of the real estate and construction industries to Thompson Thrift. Recently, he was the CEO for a $1.3 billion investment and development company focused primarily on lodging and office projects in the Cincinnati area. Prior to that, Sink spent almost 19 years as executive vice president and CFO for Kite Realty Group, an Indianapolis-based REIT. During his tenure he helped lead the company through its initial public offering in 2004, the timely closing of a $2 billion merger, and aided in positioning the company to achieve investment-grade ratings from Moody's and S&P. Sink is also a CPA and has 11 years of public accounting experience specializing in construction/real estate tax.

Sink takes the reins from longtime CFO Ken Howell, who recently announced that he would step down later this summer after working with the team to ensure a smooth transition.

"I feel grateful joining the successful Thompson Thrift team," said Sink. "Having played a leadership role in similar business situations and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans that will further the rapid growth the company has experienced in recent years. I'm thrilled that we have such a bright future together."

Sink has served on various boards, including Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and School on Wheels. He is a graduate of Indiana University with a bachelor's in accounting.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

