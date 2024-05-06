Thompson Thrift Earns Central Indiana Top Workplaces Award from Indianapolis Star for Second Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today that it has been recognized with a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces. This is the company's second consecutive year receiving this recognition.

"Thompson Thrift is dedicated to fostering a positive and impactful work environment for our team members," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "To be recognized by the IndyStar two years in a row is a significant achievement, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all of our team members. Their individual and collective contributions are what define Thompson Thrift as a truly exceptional workplace."

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

Kristin Tolliver, senior vice president of human resources for Thompson Thrift, added, "We recently announced active recruitment efforts to achieve growth plans. Past candidates have shared with us that awards like these help provide insight about the company culture and what it's like to work at Thompson Thrift."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift