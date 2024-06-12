Thompson Thrift Earns Prestigious AMO® Accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management

INDIANAPOLIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today that the company has been awarded with the Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). With this recognition, Thompson Thrift joins an exclusive group of real estate management companies worldwide that have met the requirements to earn this distinction.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded the AMO accreditation from IREM. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it aligns with our company's unwavering commitment to excellence in real estate management," said Aimee O'Connor, CPM®, chief operating officer at Thompson Thrift. "We look forward to continuing to provide our residents with exceptional service and upholding the principles of integrity, professionalism and transparency that this accreditation represents."

The AMO accreditation is the premier recognition of excellence given to real estate management firms. Firms recognized with the AMO accreditation must demonstrate strong financial performance and outstanding leadership, as well as adhere to a code of professional ethics strictly enforced by IREM. Accreditation as an AMO requires firms to follow best practices in real estate management, demonstrating that they meet standards and functions related to operations and service.

Additionally, companies that have earned the AMO accreditation are entitled to an array of benefits and services, including advanced educational opportunities, an expanded network and other competitive advantages.

"By earning the AMO accreditation, your business earns the respect of your peers, employees, future employees and your clients," says Barry Blanton, 2022 IREM president and founding principal at Blanton Turner, an AMO real estate management and consulting firm based in Seattle. "You're joining an elite group of companies operating at the top of their game, and the AMO designation puts you at the top of the industry for reputation, stability, and exceptional, ethical conduct. Congratulations to Thompson Thrift for this achievement and relentless pursuit of excellence in real estate management."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up multifamily, commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. www.irem.org.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift