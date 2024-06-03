Thompson Thrift Earns Spot on IBJ Fast 25 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company engaged in multifamily, industrial, commercial, mixed-use and retail projects across the country, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Indianapolis Business Journal's (IBJ) Fast 25, an annual list honoring Indiana's fastest growing privately held companies.

"We are truly grateful to be recognized among IBJ's Fast 25," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "Achieving this level of success, particularly in the current economic climate, is a testament to the dedication of our team and the collaborative spirit we've fostered at Thompson Thrift."

The Fast 25 list is based on a company's revenue growth over the preceding two-year period. Thompson Thrift's revenue growth measured nearly 90% from 2021-2023.

The Fast 25 list is not the only accolade for Thompson Thrift so far this year. The company was honored with a Top Workplaces USA Award for the second consecutive year and five Culture Excellence Awards.

Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer for Thompson Thrift stated, "Thompson Thrift's focus on a strong company culture, creating a positive work environment and serving the communities where we live and work continue to be key elements of our growth and achievements."

Additionally, the National Multifamily Housing Council ranked the company as the number 13 apartment developer in the country, and Slate at Fishers District was named 2024 Multifamily Development of the Year in the CoStar Impact Awards.

Slate at Fishers District is part of the 123-acre, mixed-use development that the company is currently expanding outside Indianapolis. Once completed, the $750-million development will consist of five distinct developments and will offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, dining, shopping and entertainment options.

Thompson Thrift is currently active in more than 20 states across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Along with its developments in Indianapolis, the company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

