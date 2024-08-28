Thompson Thrift Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Ninth Time

Company moves up national rankings 325 spots from 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, ranked No. 3,243 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the company's second straight year appearing on the list and its ninth time appearing overall.

"We are proud to once again be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift. "Our consistent ranking on such an acclaimed list is a testament to our entire team's commitment to developing top-tier multifamily and commercial real estate developments nationwide."

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household-name brands, including Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," said Mike Hofman, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Thompson Thrift's ranking places the company among those that Inc. recognizes as driving rapid revenue growth while also navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Thompson Thrift also ranked No. 37 in Indiana and No. 73 in the real estate category.

This is Thompson Thrift's ninth appearance on the esteemed list. The firm previously made the list in 2007, 2008, 2012 through 2016, and 2023. Last year, Thompson Thrift ranked No. 40 in Indiana, No. 116 in real estate, and No. 3,568 overall, with an impressive 138% three-year growth.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial, residential, and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah, and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success: Thompson Thrift Residential, which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes; Thompson Thrift Commercial, which is focused on ground-up commercial development; and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

