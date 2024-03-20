Thompson Thrift Earns Top Workplaces USA Award for Second Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country, earned national recognition today as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes the top organizations across 60 markets. The company was recognized in 2023 as well.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey, now in its 16th year. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

"Thank you to our team members who continue to make Thompson Thrift a great place to work through their hard work and dedication to our mission," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "We are humbled to be recognized again and are committed to a continued pursuit of excellence so that we can make an even greater positive impact on our team members in the years to come."

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho. The Stadler marks Thompson Thrift's 15th multifamily community in Florida.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift