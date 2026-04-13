Thompson Thrift Expands National Footprint to 24 States with Reno, Nevada Development

RENO, Nev., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop Argent Flats, a 273-unit multifamily community in Reno. The project marks Thompson Thrift's first development in Nevada and expands the company's footprint to 24 states nationwide. Thompson Thrift expects to welcome the first residents in September 2027.

"Expanding into Nevada is an exciting milestone for our company as we continue to focus on high-growth, high-demand markets," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "Reno offers a compelling combination of economic strength and lifestyle appeal, and we are excited for Argent Flats to bring a thoughtfully designed living experience to the market."

Positioned at the intersection of Plumas Street and South McCarran Boulevard in southwest Reno, Argent Flats offers convenient access to I-580, downtown Reno, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. The community is located within southwest Reno's established, high-income neighborhoods and near major employers including Tesla, Panasonic Energy, Renown Health and the University of Nevada, Reno.

Argent Flats will be a four-story, elevator-served community featuring a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with premium interior finishes designed to provide a modern, elevated living experience. Residences will include quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplashes, hardwood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, large walk-in closets, smart-home technology, and private balcony, patio and yard options.

The community's amenity package is designed to deliver a highly curated resident experience. Highlights will include a two-story clubhouse, a two-story fitness center with a dedicated cardio level overlooking the main fitness floor, a golf simulator and putting green. Additional amenities will feature a resort-style heated swimming pool, thoughtfully designed courtyards, electric firepits, grilling areas, coworking focus suites, a resident conference room, billiards and shuffleboard, a pet spa and dog park.

Reno was recently ranked as one of the 9 best places to live in the Western U.S. per Travel + Leisure thanks to the city's diverse economy, cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health. Residents are also a short drive from Mount Rose and Lake Tahoe, offering an array of outdoor quality of life amenities such as beaches, mountains, hiking, skiing and breathtaking views.

The development will be capitalized with equity from the Thompson Thrift 2026 Multifamily Development, LP.

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.2 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2026 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Securities Offered Through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC

Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

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SOURCE Thompson Thrift