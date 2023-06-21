Thompson Thrift Honored with NAA 2023 Excellence Award

Award recognizes excellence in corporate service responsibility

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift is proud to announce that it is a 2023 winner of the National Apartment Association (NAA) Excellence Awards in the #NAAGives category. NAA's annual Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding performance and leadership across the rental housing industry – celebrating apartment communities, industry professionals and affiliated apartment associations that make unique contributions to the industry.

"We are honored to be recognized for positively impacting our team members and the communities we serve," said Keith Carlson, director of philanthropy for Thompson Thrift. "This award is a reflection of the cumulative efforts of our entire team enthusiastically embracing this unique vision of philanthropy."

The #NAAGives Award honors a company that has shown outstanding commitment to charitable giving, volunteer programs and company community service policies. Thompson Thrift Serve, the community impact arm of the company, was recognized for its continued commitment to creating a positive impact in three areas of impact – team, community and global.

The company's philanthropic efforts provide support to team members, financial and volunteer assistance within the communities Thompson Thrift serves and designated vision trips that aid international communities.

"NAA extends congratulations to Thompson Thrift for being selected as a winner of this year's NAA Excellence Awards," said Bob Pinnegar, NAA president and CEO. "This award speaks to your resolute effort and commitment to improving the rental housing industry. We thank you for your contributions and continued leadership."

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education, and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local and global affiliates, NAA encompasses over 92,000 members representing more than 11 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org. NAA thanks its Strategic Partners: The Home Depot Pro & HD Supply, Lowe's Pro Supply and Yardi.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

