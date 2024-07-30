Thompson Thrift Honored with NAA Excellence Award for the 2nd Straight Year

The recognition celebrates the company's achievements in continuing education

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, proudly announced today that it is a 2024 winner of the National Apartment Association (NAA) Excellence Awards in the NAA Education Institute (NAAEI) Dedication to Education category.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to continuing education," said Kristin Tolliver, senior vice president of human resources for Thompson Thrift. "Thompson Thrift believes that investing in education opportunities increases team member engagement and productivity and aligns with our distinctive vision for supporting both professional and personal development."

The NAAEI Dedication to Education Award recognizes a management company that has shown extraordinary commitment to its team members and the rental housing industry through continuing education. Thompson Thrift was recognized for its commitment to professional development and continuing education, along with its ability to demonstrate the benefits of these activities to both the organization and the rental housing industry as a whole.

Thompson Thrift's continuing education efforts are supported by its unique Training and Leadership Development team, which was designed to provide consistent, high-level leadership development through internal and external programs, certification courses and other training content to improve employees' personal and professional skills. The team also houses hundreds of training and development videos which team members may access at any time, and it regularly partners with third-party education providers, such as Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

"At Thompson Thrift, we believe that providing access to a wide variety of programs, training and courses positively impacts our organization and the entire rental housing industry," said Angie Atkins, Thompson Thrift's senior vice president of community management.

This is the second consecutive year that Thompson Thrift has been recognized by the NAA. Last year, the company was awarded in the #NAAGives category for its philanthropic efforts.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial, residential, and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift