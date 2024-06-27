Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Alta25, a Luxury Apartment Community outside Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for Alta25, a 264-unit Class A multifamily community in the Colorado Springs suburb of Monument, on Wednesday, June 26. The first residents began moving in during spring of 2024 and the community is nearly 30% leased.

"Thompson Thrift has been developing apartment communities in Colorado for more than 14 years, and we seek to leverage our experience to create communities that meet the needs and desires of area residents," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "We think Alta25 delivers on style, luxury and convenience."

Located at 1320 Herman View Way, Alta25 offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, in three-story garden-style buildings. The homes provide luxury finishes including gourmet bar-kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, an Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostat and smart door locks, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, detached garages, as well as patio, balcony, and private yard options.

The luxury-living experience continues throughout the community with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, thoughtfully designed courtyards, grilling stations, an outdoor game area, an electronic firepit with seating area, a dog park, pet spa with grooming station, and much more.

Alta25 sits adjacent to Monument Marketplace, which is home to over 658,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, and within The Village at Jackson Creek, a mixed-use project currently in development. Historic downtown Monument, less than three miles north, offers small-town charm filled with unique and locally owned boutiques, restaurants, galleries and spas.

Thompson Thrift expects construction to conclude this fall. At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to view model tours and see the professionally decorated clubhouse and community amenities. Additionally, in support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to local non-profit Paws N Hooves to aid their efforts in saving abandoned and neglected pets, reuniting lost pets with their families and helping connect animals with new families to care for them.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

