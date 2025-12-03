Thompson Thrift's Josh Purvis Honored with 2025 Indianapolis Business Journal C-Suite of the Year Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today that Josh Purvis, managing partner of Thompson Thrift Residential, has been selected as a recipient of the Indianapolis Business Journal's 2025 C-Suite of the Year Awards. Purvis was recognized at IBJ's annual awards ceremony on December 2, held at the historic Indiana Roof Ballroom.

The IBJ C-Suite of the Year Awards honor the region's top executives whose leadership, vision and commitment have made a transformative impact on their organizations and the broader business community.

"Josh has been instrumental in shaping Thompson Thrift into one of the nation's top multifamily developers," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift Development. "His strategic vision, industry expertise, and genuine care for our team members make him an invaluable part of our executive leadership team. Josh leads with integrity and energy, driving our company's growth while ensuring that our mission, to positively impact our team members and the communities we serve, remains at the heart of everything we do."

Since joining Thompson Thrift in 2008, Purvis has played a central role in advancing the company's position as a nationally respected multifamily developer. Under his leadership, the residential team has expanded its geographic footprint to 23 states, completed more than 95 communities totaling over 26,300 units, strengthened its internal capabilities, and deepened its commitment to delivering high-quality, amenity-rich communities across the country.

Purvis's strategic vision has been particularly impactful as Thompson Thrift continues to scale its residential platform through its recently announced expansion of its multifamily team. This year, he led a purposeful shift toward a more focused multifamily strategy that is designed to expand the company's market coverage and support development in high-growth markets in the coming years.

His leadership philosophy has cultivated a culture that encourages innovation, professional growth, and shared success across the organization. Specifically, he plays an active role in mentoring future leaders and strengthening Thompson Thrift's collaborative One Team culture. Josh actively invests in leadership development as a judge for Thompson Thrift's High Impact Program, a six-month initiative for upper-middle managers and high-potential team members. He also leads company-wide presentations that promote clarity around the company's business model and financial strategy.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition from the Indianapolis Business Journal," said Josh Purvis, managing partner of Thompson Thrift Residential. "This award reflects the dedication of our entire residential team and the incredible work they do every day. I am grateful to be part of a company that invests in its team members, supports continuous growth, and remains deeply committed to delivering communities that make a positive impact."

Purvis is also actively involved in the communities Thompson Thrift serves, supporting philanthropic initiatives, educational partnerships, and industry organizations that foster career development, housing innovation, and community growth. He serves on the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Multifamily Executive Council and is a member of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), where he helps guide discussions on national housing trends and industry best practices. In addition, he has served as a judge for the 2025 Multifamily Executive Awards and shared his expertise as a panelist at leading industry events, including the Florida Multifamily Forum and Bisnow's Indianapolis State of the Market event.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he leads service-focused initiatives such as Thompson Thrift's Vision Trips, guiding team members in serving international communities. He is also a board member for the Zionsville Baseball Club and a member of Traders Point Christian Church, where his faith continues to be a foundation for his leadership and service.

Since adding a multifamily business unit in 2008, Thompson Thrift has raised more than $1.78 billion from equity partners to support the construction of residential communities in suburban locations. The company continues to expand its footprint by delivering high-quality communities that have earned industry recognition and strong resident satisfaction.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

