Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for Notch66, a Luxury Apartment Community Near Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for Notch66, a 336-unit multifamily community in the Boulder suburb of Longmont, on Thursday, May 16. The first residents began moving in during winter of 2023 and the community is already over 30% leased.

"Notch66 provides an appealing rental option for residents desiring the style, luxury and convenience that Thompson Thrift communities feature," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "We are thrilled with the warm welcome we have received so far and look forward to creating a community that residents are proud to call home."

Sitting on 18.4 acres at 2514 Main Street and Ute Highway, Notch66 offers 336 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden style apartment homes. Each apartment home includes many in-demand features including elegant quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, large walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and more. Some apartments also include detached garages and private yards.

Conveniently located on Longmont's north side, Notch66 is located minutes from downtown Longmont and provides residents with an easy commute to both Boulder and Denver.

Thompson Thrift expects construction for Notch66 to conclude later this summer. At the ribbon-cutting, visitors were able to view model tours as well as see the professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort style swimming pool and dog park. Additionally, in support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to The Learning Center, an early childhood education center for infants, toddlers and preschool children with an on-site pediatric therapy center.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

The company has been active in Colorado for 11 years and has developed over 4,100 apartment homes in the state, which currently includes 10 communities between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. The company was recently recognized with a Top Workplaces 2024 award by Denver Post Top Workplaces.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift