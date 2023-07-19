Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for Slate at Fishers District, a Luxury Build-For-Rent Community in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting today on Slate at Fishers District, a 242-unit luxury townhome and villa community that is part of the master-planned Fishers District development. The first residents began moving in in May and the community is already nearly 20% leased.

"We continue to see demand from renters that want the maintenance-free benefits and amenities of traditional apartments with the space and comforts of single-family homes," said Josh Purvis, managing partner of Thompson Thrift Residential. "Slate at Fishers District delivers on those trends and provides residents with incredible access to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment Fishers District provides."

Sitting on approximately 25 acres in the southeast quadrant of I-69 and 116th Street, Slate at Fishers District consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, along with three- and four-bedroom townhomes, all in a modern farmhouse style. The residences average 1,215 square feet and feature premium amenities such as gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops; stainless steel appliances; 10-foot ceilings with designer light fixtures; walk-in closets with custom wood shelving; full-size washers and dryers, smart home technology, and much more.

Residents of Slate at Fishers District will have easy access to the I-465 loop and downtown Indianapolis. Additionally, Slate at Fishers District is adjacent to Fishers District, a mixed-use development with a heavy culinary focus and 110,000 square feet of retail space. As part of the project, a public linear park, including a paved trail, will provide the entire community with direct pedestrian and bike access to Fishers District and The Crossing at Fishers District, which will be home to a 7,500-seat event center that will host sporting, theatrical and entertainment events, as well as additional restaurant, retail, hospitality and residential options.

Thompson Thrift expects construction for Slate to conclude in early 2024. At today's ribbon-cutting, visitors were able to view model tours as well as see the professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort style swimming pool with cabanas and bark parks and doggie spas. Additionally, in support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to the Indiana chapter of A Kid Again, a non-profit that serves families who are raising kids living with life-threatening conditions by providing cost-free, fun-filled destination events throughout the year.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. During the past 30+ years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

