Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a Luxury Apartment Community near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for The BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit multifamily community in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, on Wednesday, May 29. The first residents began moving in during winter of 2023 and the community is already 45% leased.

"The pace of initial lease up at The BLVD at Wilson Crossings demonstrates the desire for stylishly appointed, highly amenitized apartment living," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "We are thrilled with the warm welcome we have received so far and look forward to serving the needs of area residents for years to come."

Located near the intersection of Wilson Ave SW and 64th St SW, just off Highway 6 and Interstate 196, The BLVD at Wilson Crossings offers spacious townhome-style apartments with up to four bedrooms. Apartment homes feature luxury finishes and that are on-trend with single-family homes including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, full-sized washers and dryers. Many of the apartments also come with attached garages and private yards.

Conveniently located minutes from downtown Grand Rapids and Wyoming, The BLVD provides residents with convenient access to a tremendous variety of shopping and dining choices, abundant parkland, golf courses, and lots of family-friendly attractions and events.

Thompson Thrift expects construction to conclude this fall. At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to view model tours as well as see the professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort style swimming pool, pickleball courts, turf game lawn with fire pit and dog park. Additionally, in support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to Hand2Hand, a local non-profit delivering nutritious food to more than 12,000 West Michigan students facing hunger over weekends and on extended school breaks.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

The BLVD at Wilson Crossings is Thompson Thrift's third Michigan development.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

