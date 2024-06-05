Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The Depot, a Luxury Apartment Community outside Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for The Depot, a 300-unit Class A multifamily community in the Kansas City suburb of Raymore, on Tuesday, June 4. The first residents began moving in during winter of 2023 and the community is nearly 30% leased.

"Thompson Thrift takes great care in all of the details—which is reflected in The Depot's apartment features, community design and amenity offerings," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "Now, our onsite team looks forward to delivering in both big and small ways to create an environment for our residents that lives up to our promise of excellence."

Located at 101 S Dean Ave, The Depot offers nine three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Apartment homes feature premium interior finishes including gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled showers with glass doors, 9-foot ceilings, wood-inspired flooring, walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and full-sized washers and dryers.

The luxury-living experience continues throughout the community with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a dog park. Residents will also enjoy socializing and relaxing in The Depot's speakeasy-inspired clubhouse.

The Depot sits adjacent to the Raymore Galleria, a 400,000-square-foot shopping center with many walkable shopping options. The community enjoys nearby access to Interstate 49, which provides residents with easy commutes to neighboring communities and major employers such as Cerner Corporation, Honeywell and Saint Luke's East Hospital.

Thompson Thrift expects construction to conclude this summer. At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to view model tours and see the professionally decorated clubhouse and community amenities. Additionally, in support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City to aid their efforts in providing housing and hospitality for 91 families who are experiencing the journey of caring for a sick child.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country.

