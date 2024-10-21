Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The Garrison, a Luxury Apartment Community outside Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for The Garrison in the Colorado Springs suburb of Fountain on Tuesday, October 1. The first residents began moving in to the 336-unit Class A multifamily community in June and Thompson Thrift expects construction to be completed during the first quarter of 2025.

"It's a special day for us at Thompson Thrift when we get to showcase a new multifamily community," said Tamera Greene, vice president of community management, West for Thompson Thrift. "We take great pride in providing a diverse set of layouts and amenities that are designed with resident's wants and needs in mind."

The Garrison residents are able to choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that offer up to 1,369 square feet of living space. Thompson Thrift is known for curating amenities and finishes that are on par with for-sale homes and each apartment home offers gourmet kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, an Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostat and smart door locks, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, as well as patio, balcony, and private yard options.

The Garrison is near the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road, adjacent to Fountain's two major arterials and with easy access to Interstate 25. The community spans 22 acres and Thompson Thrift utilized the land's natural undulation with thoughtful grading to provide unobstructed views of the Cheyenne Mountain range for the 10 three-story, garden-style buildings. The company also utilized native landscaping material to enhance the natural setting with minimal need for supplemental watering.

At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to view model tours and preview the community amenities including a professionally decorated clubhouse, resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, community grilling area, and community garden, to name a few.

Additionally, they presented a check to local non-profit TESSA to support Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach. TESSA offers confidential support and services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and their children as well as education for the community about domestic and sexual violence.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

