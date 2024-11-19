Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The Maddox, a Luxury Apartment Community Near Phoenix

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for The Maddox in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye on Thursday, November 14, with Mayor Eric Orsborn in attendance. The first residents began moving into the 252-unit Class A multifamily community in the third quarter of 2024, and Thompson Thrift expects construction to be completed by January 2025.

"Thompson Thrift is well-versed in meeting the needs and desires of Arizona residents after delivering a variety of luxury multifamily communities throughout the Phoenix area," said Tamera Greene, vice president of community management, west for Thompson Thrift. "When residents choose The Maddox for their home, they will enjoy distinct features and amenities carefully curated to maximize style, luxury and convenience."

Located at 23683 W Yuma Rd. near Interstate 10, The Maddox consists of seven, three-story garden style structures with 80 detached garages. The one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts average nearly 1,000 square feet and feature luxury amenities including gourmet kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostat and smart door locks, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, as well as patio, balcony, and private yard options.

At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to view model tours and preview community amenities such as a professionally decorated clubhouse, resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, Amazon Package Hub, thoughtfully designed courtyards, grilling stations, outdoor game area, firepits with seating area, a dog park, pet spa with grooming station, pickleball court and more.

In support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to local non-profit Special Olympics Arizona. Special Olympics Arizona has been serving the people of Arizona since 1975, providing year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Today they work with more than 21,000 athletes and nearly 25,000 volunteers, striving to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

