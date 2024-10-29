Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The Quarry, a Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for The Quarry, a Class A multifamily community near the main campus of Colorado State University. The first residents began moving into the 319-unit Class A multifamily community in April and Thompson Thrift expects construction to be completed during the first quarter of 2025.

"The Quarry provides an appealing rental option for residents desiring the style, luxury and convenience that Thompson Thrift communities are known for," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "Our team is excited to deliver an excellent experience in an environment our residents will be proud to call home."

The Quarry is located at the southeast corner of Shields Street and Hobbit Street. The 20-acre community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in three- and four-story buildings, as well as 10 single-family villa structures and detached garages. In addition to its proximity to Colorado State, residents have easy access to Fort Collins' vibrant and growing downtown district known as "Old Town Fort Collins," as well as the city's 36,000 acres of natural land for walking, hiking, and biking.

At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to view models showcasing high-end interior features such as gourmet bar kitchens with quartz countertops and designer backsplashes, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers, as well as private outdoor spaces with fenced-in yards that are available with some homes. Additionally, they were able to preview the community amenities, including a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, community garden, and fitness trail.

In support of Thompson Thrift's commitment to community outreach, they presented a check to local non-profit Homeward Alliance. Homeward Alliance envisions a community in which homelessness is rare, short-lived and non-recurring. They bring together multiple agencies and provide a one-stop shop for their clients with a continuum of programs and initiatives for families, adults, and seniors, such as basic needs, housing-focused case management and employment services.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

