Thompson Thrift Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace for Fourth Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily and mixed-use development across the country, earned national recognition today as a winner of the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. The recognition marks the company's fourth consecutive year earning the honor as it celebrates 40 years of growth and culture-driven success.

"As we celebrate 40 years, this recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects something that has been true since the beginning: our success starts with our people," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "Earning this honor for the fourth consecutive year reinforces the strength of our culture and our commitment to carrying that foundation forward as we continue to grow and evolve."

The Top Workplaces USA award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, with winners recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace that values employee listening, engagement and organizational alignment.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces program. Results are calculated based on employee responses to Workplace Experience Themes that are proven indicators of long-term performance and employee engagement.

Thompson Thrift's recognition as a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year reflects the company's commitment to creating an environment where team members feel valued, supported and connected to its mission to positively impact its team members and the communities it serves.

"Our culture is built by how our team members show up to positively impact one another every day," said Brett Barnes, chief performance officer at Thompson Thrift. "This recognition reflects how we support one another and take ownership in creating a place where people can grow and succeed."

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.2 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2026 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift