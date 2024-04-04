Thompson Thrift Named a Top Apartment Developer, Builder by National Multifamily Housing Council

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country, earned national recognition by making the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2024 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators.

"Thompson Thrift is extremely honored by NMHC's recognition as we strive to deliver best-in-class real estate developments across the country," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift. "We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team members who make recognition like this possible. Thompson Thrift remains committed to a continued pursuit of excellence that showcases our core values of excellence, service and leadership in every project."

Thompson Thrift Residential, the company's multifamily business unit, and Thompson Thrift Construction, its in-house construction team, started 3,261 units to secure the #13 apartment developer in the country and #14 construction company on the NMHC list. In 2023, the company embarked on over $1 billion of Class A multifamily and luxury leased housing communities in Arizona, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. The firm has invested more than $5.4 billion in real estate developments in 22 states, including 4.5 million square feet of gross leasable area and over 21,200 units.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

