Thompson Thrift Ranks as One of the Fastest Growing Private Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, ranked No. 3,568 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the company's eighth year appearing on the list.

"We take pride in delivering best-in-class real estate developments across the country and thank our dedicated team members who continue to drive results and display excellence," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Thompson Thrift's ranking places the company among those that Inc. 5000 recognizes as driving rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Thompson Thrift also ranked No. 40 in Indiana and No. 116 in their Real Estate category.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. During the past 30+ years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

