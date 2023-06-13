Thompson Thrift Receives the Prestigious BEST Award from ATD

Award recognizes commitment to employee development

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift is proud to announce that it is a 2023 winner of the Association for Talent Development's (ATD) BEST Award. Thompson Thrift is among 72 organizations from around the globe to receive the award this year. Companies were recognized May 22, 2023 during an awards ceremony at ATD's International Conference & Exposition in San Diego, California.

"Talent development is a critical aspect of our company's success and desire to make a positive impact," said Brett Barnes, vice president of organizational development for Thompson Thrift. "Our training and leadership development team has done a tremendous job putting a program together and fostering a culture where our team members can thrive professionally and personally."

During the past four years, Thompson Thrift has built a comprehensive training and leadership development program that supports the overall business strategy of achieving individual and organizational excellence. The program's emphasis includes technical training, onboarding and leadership and management training and includes programs such as Frontline Leaders, Future Managers, High Impact and Professional Growth Series.

The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. Since 2003, the BEST Awards have recognized organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

"These 72 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

The 2023 BEST Award winners are profiled in a special issue of TD, ATD's flagship magazine. The award-winning organizations submitted quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprising a group of experts in the field.

