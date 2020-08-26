Thompson Thrift Retail Group Announces Land Sale to Biscuitville Restaurant Chain Near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG), a wholly-owned company of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, announced today the sale of a .72-acre parcel in Concord to Greensboro-based quick-service restaurant chain, Biscuitville Fresh Southern®. Biscuitville, which specializes in serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients, anticipates opening their new location in late 2020.

The parcel is the second of four lots to be developed within TTRG's 7.45-acre Shops on Derita, a retail development located at Derita Road and Carolina Lily Lane. TTRG developed an 11,000-square-foot multi-tenant building last year that features Supercuts, Smoothie King, Chicago's Pizza with a Twist and Cinnaholic. An additional 2,400-square-foot space remains available for lease in that building.

"Easy access to both I-85 and the recently completed I-485 has spurred major retail and residential growth along this corridor in Concord," said Ryan Menard, vice president of development for Thompson Thrift Retail Group. "The Shops on Derita's proximity to well-known brands like Kohl's, Walmart, Lowe's and others makes it the perfect area for destination shopping and dining options like a regional favorite, Biscuitville."

Two other lots remain available for lease or purchase. Interested parties may contact Thompson Thrift's Brandon Borah, director of retail sales and leasing, or Ryan Smith, vice president of leasing, via the information below:

Brandon Borah

[email protected]

Direct: 317.853.5488

Ryan Smith

[email protected]

Direct: 317.853.5484

TTRG is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. During the past 30+ years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $2.2 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive retail and multifamily projects.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Ind., Houston, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. Three service pillars drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, Watermark Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and office projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,800 people and operates 62 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.

