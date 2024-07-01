Thompson Thrift to Develop 212-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community Near Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Levi, a 212-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Atlanta suburb of Stockbridge in Henry County.

"With its central location along the I-75 corridor, Henry County serves as a major conduit between Atlanta, Savannah and Florida and has seen tremendous population growth in recent years," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "Despite a competitive landscape with significant barriers to entry, our team's deep experience and unwavering commitment to quality enabled us to secure a prime location in this highly sought-after area."

Located at 2245 Jodeco Road, The Levi will span nearly 15 acres and provide 212 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,100 square feet. Apartment homes will feature premium interior finishes that all Thompson Thrift communities are known for including stainless-steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, a walk-in shower, various smart home capabilities, full-sized washers and dryers and a detached garage. Certain upgraded homes will also feature premium cabinetry with soft-close doors with a full-height backsplash, a deluxe closet system with shelving and attached garages.

The signature living experience continues throughout the gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, firepits, a pickleball court, a dog park, pet spa and a Starbucks™ coffee bar. Residents will also enjoy socializing and relaxing in the outdoor seating areas, cooking on the outdoor grills, or working remotely in the focus suites.

The Levi is conveniently located within the 158-acre master-planned community of Bridges at Jodeco, providing several retail options within walking distance, including Costco Wholesale and Starbucks. Other major retailers, such as Target, The Home Depot, and PetSmart, are just a short drive away. An abundance of dining options, including the first two-story drive-thru Chick-fil-A, are also nearby.

The Atlanta market is consistently ranked as the leading region in many key areas, including the top metro area for economic growth potential, the top moving destination in the U.S., and the best airport in the world since 1998. Demand for multifamily remains strong, especially in Henry County, which has attracted nearly $2 billion in new investments producing more than 7,700 jobs in the last six years.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho. The Levi is Thompson Thrift's third Georgia multifamily community, and equity will be provided by Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development, LP.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

