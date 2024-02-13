Thompson Thrift to Develop 279-Unit Class A Multifamily Community Near Tampa, Florida

The Stadler will be the first Thompson Thrift community with a lazy river

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the development of The Stadler, a 279-unit multifamily community in the Tampa suburb of Bradenton. Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents beginning in summer 2025.

"The Sarasota-Bradenton metro has seen significant household growth in recent years and Thompson Thrift looks forward to providing residents with an upscale rental living option with views of Sarasota Bay," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential.

Located off El Conquistador Parkway, the nine-acre site will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with up to 1,445 square feet. Its location near Sarasota Bay will provide ocean views from a number of apartment homes as well as an array of in-demand amenities including stainless-steel appliances, timeless tile backsplashes, designer fixtures and finishes, hardwood-style flooring, patio and balcony options, a full-size washer and dryer, detached garage option, as well as a suite of Alexa-compatible smart home technology. Community amenities will include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, pickleball court, dog park with pet spa and grooming station, a covered sky deck and Thompson Thrift's first ever lazy river-style swimming pool.

Brian Timberman, president of Thompson Thrift Construction, added, "Our team puts their hearts into each of our communities, but this one holds a very special place for us as it has been named in honor of Henry Stadler, late senior vice president and chief operating officer of Thompson Thrift Construction. We are forever grateful for his 27 years of service, friendship and dedication to our organization."

The Stadler is located on the southern border of the Lake Flores master planned community, a mixed-use development that will encompass nearly 1,300 acres and feature 6,500 homes, 2 million square feet of retail, 1 million square feet of office space, 500 hotel rooms and a beautiful 19-acre man-made lake. Residents of The Stadler will also enjoy easy access to the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, downtown Sarasota, downtown St. Petersburg and downtown Tampa.

The Sarasota-Bradenton MSA has soared to the top of many charts in recent years, including #1 Best Places to Live on the Coast, #1 Best Quality of Life in America, #1 Beach in America and #2 Most Entrepreneurial Area among midsize metros in the U.S.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho. The Stadler marks Thompson Thrift's 15th multifamily community in Florida.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

