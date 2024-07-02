Thompson Thrift to Develop 344-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Fort Collins, Colorado

The Landing at Lemay will provide EV infrastructure that meets local and impending state mandates geared toward future electric vehicle adoption

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop The Landing at Lemay, a 344-unit Class A multifamily community in Fort Collins. Construction will begin in July and residents are expected to begin moving in late 2025.

"Fort Collins' rapid growth and strong demand for upscale multifamily housing presents a compelling opportunity," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We believe The Landing at Lemay will be a valuable addition to the local real estate market, delivering on both the needs and wants of Colorado renters."

Located on 17 acres at the southeast corner of E. Vine Drive and N. Lemay Avenue, The Landing at Lemay will feature 344 apartment homes in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations. Each of the apartment homes will feature the latest modern amenities including stainless-steel appliances, a glass-top range, hardwood-style flooring, multiple smart home capabilities and full-sized washers and dryers, to name a few. Select homes may also feature a deluxe closet system with shelving, premium lighting, and garage options.

Signature community amenities will include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, firepits, a billiards and shuffleboard area, and a dog park and pet spa. Residents will also enjoy socializing and relaxing in the outdoor entertainment kitchen or utilizing the community-wide wi-fi while working in the focus suites.

The development will include two firsts for Thompson Thrift: It is the first of the company's communities in the West to incorporate carriage homes, with apartment homes built over attached private garages. It will also be the first Thompson Thrift community to implement large-scale electric vehicle charging capabilities.

"Colorado has renewed and expanded its mandate for EVs to make up 82% of dealer lots by 2032," said Steve Shaver, senior vice president of construction and design. "The infrastructure we are including at The Landing at Lemay will support residents who have chosen, or are likely to choose, a vehicle that runs on electricity."

The Landing at Lemay is strategically located just one mile from downtown Fort Collins, a popular location with several shops, restaurants and bars. Numerous microbreweries and a large retail center anchored by Walmart and The Home Depot is within walking distance.

Fort Collins was ranked the "Number One Place to Live in America in 2020" by Livability.com and is Colorado's third largest market. It is also one of the fastest growing cities in the country and has added more than 12,500 jobs in the past five years, and the population is expected to increase by than 15,000 residents over the next five years.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial, and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial, and industrial projects.

The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho. Equity for The Landing at Lemay, Thompson Thrift's 17th Colorado multifamily community, will be provided by Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development, LP.

