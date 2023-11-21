Thompson Thrift to Develop Class A 276-Unit Multifamily Community in Atlanta Suburb

The Pullman in Union City marks the company's expansion into Georgia

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Pullman, a 276-unit Class A multifamily community in the Atlanta suburb of Union City in Fulton County. The company expects to begin construction in December and welcome new residents in the spring of 2025.

"The Pullman site is strategically located in a strong demographic pocket where the average household income exceeds $100,000 and the annual population growth has outpaced the national average over the last ten years," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "New developments have not kept pace with demand and we believe that The Pullman not only will provide an excellent living experience for our residents, but it also represents an attractive investment opportunity for our partners."

Located on 15 acres near the major thoroughfares Highway 92 and S. Fulton Parkway, the gated community will consist of garden style apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with detached garages. The apartment homes will feature architectural details and deluxe features and finishes for an elevated luxury living experience including stainless-steel appliances, timeless tile backsplashes, kitchen pantry, designer fixtures and finishes, hardwood-style flooring, patio and balcony options, a full-size washer and dryer, as well as a suite of Alexa-compatible smart home technology. The Pullman will also offer Signature Collection apartment homes with upgraded options including premium appliances, a dry bar, deluxe closet system with shelving, walk-in shower with full tile surround and glass doors, smart thermostat and premium lighting.

Community amenities at The Pullman will include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, resort-style heated swimming pool, gas firepits with seating area, community grilling areas, pickleball court, 24-hour social hub, private focus suites, dog park and pet spa, billiards, and more.

Residents of The Pullman will enjoy a short commute to Atlanta and easy access to major employers in the area, including Amazon, Chick-fil-A headquarters, Coca-Cola, as well as the Camp Creek Business Center/South Fulton Industrial and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world's busiest and most dynamic airports. Additionally, Atlanta Cold Storage, a brand new, state-of-the-art cold storage facility is directly adjacent to The Pullman. The new development is also less than two miles from a Publix Super Market. The Parkway Village, Shannon Square and Camp Creek Marketplace also offer various retail options for residents to enjoy.

Atlanta has experienced excellent job growth in recent years, adding more than 615,000 jobs in the past decade, an annual average of 2.4%. Similarly, more than 350,000 households have been added to the market during that same timeframe. Atlanta consistently remains at or near the top of many desirable rankings including #1 Metro Area for Economic Growth Potential; #1 Moving Destination in the U.S.; #1 Airport in the World; and #10 Largest Economy. In light of this rapid growth, the Atlanta MSA has experienced a significant shortage of new apartment deliveries, especially in the Southern Crescent, where The Pullman site resides. Atlanta's Southern Crescent area has received just under 8,300 market rate units, compared to the 92,000 units delivered in Atlanta's northern region.

With the development of The Pullman, Thompson Thrift enters its 22nd state and continues to expand its footprint across the country.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested over $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

