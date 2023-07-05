Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury 257-Unit Multifamily Community in Sarasota

The Concord will be Thompson Thrift's first multifamily community featuring a skydeck

SARASOTA, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Concord, a 257-unit Class A multifamily community in Sarasota. Construction is set to begin this month and Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents starting in the fall of 2024.

"The Sarasota multifamily market has experienced some of the top apartment demand in the country," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We believe The Concord's combination of location, high-end finishes and unique amenities will be readily embraced by residents looking for a sophisticated living experience in the heart of this dynamic market."

Located off I-75 and Fruitville Road, the 8.45-acre property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in four-story buildings with elevator access. The apartment homes will feature elegant quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, patio and balcony options, private yard options, detached garages and a full-size washer and dryer. Each home will also feature Alexa-compatible smart home packages as well as high-speed, instant-on internet access.

Luxury living will continue throughout the community, including a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, resort-style heated swimming pool, outdoor entertainment and community grilling areas, dog run and pet spa, 24-hour social hub and work from home focus suites.

The Concord will also feature a skydeck overlooking the Celery Fields to the south, and will include an open-air area with firepit, shade structure and soft seating. The indoor amenity space will have a chef's kitchen available for residents to host parties and happy hours.

"We continue to focus on prioritizing lifestyle-driven apartment amenities," said Steve Shaver, senior vice president, construction and design for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We think the new skydecks we have planned at certain communities will further elevate the living experience and provide our residents with a unique space where they can host events, lounge and enjoy gorgeous views."

The development site is less than one mile from the I-75 and Fruitville Road interchange, on the southern outskirts of Lakewood Ranch, the nation's second fastest growing master planned community. Residents will enjoy being adjacent to a newly constructed Publix Super Market, as well as having convenient access to downtown Sarasota and a plethora of high-end retail and dining options.

The Sarasota multifamily market has experienced some of the highest demand in the country, fueled in part by the addition of nearly 100,000 jobs in the past 10 years. Major employers in the area include Sarasota Memorial Health Care, Sarasota County Government, Blake Medical Center, PGT Innovations and more.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities. The Concord is the second apartment community in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA, and the 11th in the state for the company.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift