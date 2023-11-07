Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury For-Rent Villa Community in Florida's Gulf Coast City of North Port

North Port was recently ranked as the country's second-fastest growing city

NORTH PORT, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Hadley, a new 268-unit luxury for-rent villa community in North Port, a booming city located on Florida's west coast between Tampa and Fort Meyers. Thompson Thrift plans to begin construction this month and welcome new residents in late 2024.

"North Port and the surrounding area added nearly 90,000 jobs during the past 10 years, which has really fueled housing demand," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We are excited to bring a new luxury living rental option that will provide a single-family living feel with a full complement of multifamily amenities."

Located at 3000 S Sumter Blvd. near Interstate 75 and U.S. Highway 41, the approximately 25-acre property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom villas with luxury amenities, including 10' ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, timeless tile backsplash, designer fixtures and finishes, hardwood-style flooring, large walk-in closets, undermount sinks, private yards, detached garages, full-size washer and dryer, high-speed internet access and smart thermostat.

Community amenities at The Hadley will also include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, community grilling areas, pickleball court, one dog park, pet spa with grooming station, billiards and shuffleboard, Starbucks™ coffee bar, 24-hour emergency service response and user-friendly resident mobile app for rent payment, submitting service requests, community feed and more.

The development is adjacent to Heron Creek Towne Center, which is home to Publix, Walmart, and a handful of other retail and food options. Close proximity to I-75 and U.S. Highway 41 will provide residents with easy access to additional retail and dining options in nearby Sarasota and Fort Myers, as well as major employers such as Sarasota Memorial Health Care, Sarasota County School District, ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and PGT Innovations.

The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA experienced rapid population and job growth over the past decade and has earned top spots on numerous lists, including #1 Best Places to Live on the Coast, #1 Best Quality of Life in America, #1 Beach in America, and #2 Most Entrepreneurial Area Among Midsize U.S. Metros.

During the past 30 years Thompson Thrift has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up development projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build high-quality, attractive Class A residential communities with a variety of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities. In 2021, the company earned the distinction of being named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Influencers of Multifamily Real Estate.

The Hadley is the third apartment community in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA, and the 13th in the state for the company.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift