Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury Multifamily Community Outside Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Garrison, a 336-unit Class A multifamily community in the Colorado Springs suburb of Fountain. Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents starting late 2024.

"The Colorado Springs area is recognized for its top-quality educational system, ample job opportunities, and an abundance of outdoor recreational activities," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "These factors have spurred population growth and The Garrison presents us with an excellent opportunity to provide a highly desired luxury living rental option for area residents."

The Garrison will be located near the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road, adjacent to Fountain's two major arterials and with easy access to Interstate 25. The development site spans 22 acres and Thompson Thrift will utilize the land's natural undulation with thoughtful grading to provide unobstructed views of the Cheyenne Mountain range for the 10 three-story, garden-style buildings. The company is also utilizing native landscaping material that will enhance the natural setting with minimal need for supplemental watering.

Residents will be able to choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that will offer up to 1,369 square feet of living space. Thompson Thrift is known for curating amenities and finishes that are on par with for-sale homes and each apartment home will offer gourmet kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostat and smart door locks, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, as well as patio, balcony, and private yard options.

Luxury living will extend throughout the community with amenities such as a professionally decorated clubhouse, resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, community grilling area, a dog park, convenient Wi-Fi for resident use, pavilion, community garden and more.

Residents will enjoy walkability to The Markets at Mesa Ridge, a regional shopping center anchored by Safeway, Lowe's and Walgreens, as well as short commutes to the area's major employers including Peterson Space Force Base, Memorial Hospital and Fort Carson, the largest employer in the state of Colorado.

Colorado Springs possesses one of the most educated workforces in the country, with top-notch talent among trades and technology. Lockheed Martin, Bal Seal, Philips, Hewlett Packard, Oracle and more than 140 additional companies leverage their talented job force with fantastic job security due to the stable presence of five U.S. military installations. In recent years, Colorado Springs earned accolades for the most educated city from CNBC and most innovative schools from U.S. News & World Report.

During the past 30 years Thompson Thrift has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up development projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build high-quality, attractive Class A residential communities with a variety of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities.

Thompson Thrift is active throughout the state, with eight communities currently under management or under development.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

