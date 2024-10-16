Thompson Thrift Wins Three Additional Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

The leading real estate company and developer was recognized for employee appreciation, employee well-being and professional development.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, earned national recognition today as a winner of three 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards. These three awards follow closely on the five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards the company won in April of this year.

The Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards are based on Energage's confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey that evaluates participating companies against the industry's most robust benchmarks based on more than 17 years of culture research. Over the years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed millions of employees and recognized the top organizations across 60 U.S. markets and in various categories.

"We're incredibly honored to be once again recognized through Energage's Top Workplace awards," said Kristin Tolliver, senior vice president of human resources. "At Thompson Thrift, we are committed to positively impacting our team members and are proud to have built a culture where our team members can thrive professionally and personally."

Thompson Thrift earned top honors in three specific culture excellence categories:

EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION which celebrates organizations that demonstrate gratefulness for the efforts of employees and employees who reciprocate with motivation to give their best at work.

EMPLOYEE WELL-BEING which celebrates organizations that put the health and wellness of their employees at the center of their workplace culture.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT which celebrates organizations that focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling them to grow professionally.

Earlier this year, Thompson Thrift was honored with five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards, including recognition for innovation, work-life flexibility, compensation and benefits, leadership and purpose and values. The firm also earned a Top Workplaces USA Award for the second consecutive year.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on residential, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success: Thompson Thrift Residential, which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes; Thompson Thrift Commercial, which is focused on ground-up commercial development; and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

