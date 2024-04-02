Thompson Thrift's Slate at Fishers District Named 2024 Multifamily Development of the Year in CoStar Impact Awards

Winners were selected by a panel of more than 660 esteemed industry professionals across 128 markets at the third annual commercial real estate awards

INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country, earned national recognition today when Slate at Fishers District was named the multifamily development of the year for Indianapolis as part of the 2024 CoStar Impact Awards. Winners—chosen for their growth, diversification, and ability to overcome unique challenges in their markets—were selected from a panel of more than 660 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

"Our aim is to deliver distinctive multifamily communities that residents are proud to come home to and that reflect the needs and wants of the towns they are a part of," said Aimee O'Connor, chief operating officer for Thompson Thrift. "Slate at Fishers District is the only villa-style community in the area and delivers on the desire that many of today's renters have for the maintenance-free benefits and amenities of traditional apartments with the space and comforts of single-family homes."

Sitting on approximately 25 acres in the master-planned Fishers District development, Slate at Fishers District consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, along with three- and four-bedroom townhomes, all in a modern farmhouse style. The 242 residences average 1,215 square feet and feature premium amenities such as private patios, gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops; stainless steel appliances; 10-foot ceilings with designer light fixtures; walk-in closets with custom wood shelving; full-size washers and dryers, smart home technology, and much more. Resort-style living is enhanced with a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with cabanas and a bark park and a doggie spa.

A public linear park, including a paved trail, provides residents and the entire community with direct pedestrian and bike access to Fishers District, a mixed-use development with a heavy culinary focus and The Crossing at Fishers District, which will be home to a 7,500-seat event center that will host sporting, theatrical and entertainment events, as well as additional restaurant, retail, hospitality and residential options.

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2023 that have significantly influenced neighborhoods or submarkets across 128 major international markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The awards honored over 380 winners for their CRE transactions across five categories: Lease of the Year, Sale/Acquisition of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year.

"Now in its third year, the CoStar Impact Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognize the real estate projects fundamentally transforming the industry landscape," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Our diverse panel of judges worked diligently to identify the most impactful commercial real estate projects across a range of categories that are shaping the future of the industry and the communities in which they serve. It's an honor to recognize the companies and projects propelling the real estate sector forward."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

