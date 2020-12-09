Thorne and Julianne Hough Collaborate On Exclusive Supplement Bundle and Upcoming Educational Content

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Julianne Hough, actress, award-winning choreographer, CEO and Founder of KINRGY Expanded Fitness has partnered with Thorne to create the Thorne x Julianne Hough Bundle. This collaboration will allow both Julianne and Thorne to support personal transformation through fitness, wellness, and energetic health.

Julianne chose Thorne with the goal of pairing her transformative, whole self-experience: KINRGY with the health solutions of Thorne to help individuals achieve whole-body health. The products in the bundle contain nutritional supplements handpicked by Julianne to complement her KINRGY classes and focus on energy, creativity, recovery, and self-care.

In addition to the Thorne x Julianne Hough Bundle, Julianne and Thorne will also collaborate on exclusive educational content to inspire and educate consumers on measures they can take to unlock the best versions of themselves to be released early next year.

"I've partnered with Thorne to curate a collection of my favorite products, each used to support a different aspect of my daily health." said Hough. "Thorne products offer the purest ingredients and are the highest quality supplements!"

Thorne allows consumers to design the health they want by offering the most innovative solutions found in the market. The health technology company offers the purest ingredients and the highest quality nutritional supplements, as well as advanced, at-home testing kits to shed light on important insights about an individual's body. Thorne products are designed to help every type of consumer - from the professional athlete to the average family - take control of their health to live the life they want to live.

The Thorne x Julianne Hough Bundle harnesses the power of the three nutritional supplements that can revitalize and invigorate how you feel. The bundle includes:

Amino Complex – Berry : Clinically-validated branch-chain amino acids that support your muscles and your love for training by promoting muscle mass and enhancing cellular energy production to power through workouts. *

: Clinically-validated branch-chain amino acids that support your muscles and your love for training by promoting muscle mass and enhancing cellular energy production to power through workouts. Memoractiv: Support creativity, productivity, and well-being with Memoractiv, a nootropic for cognitive and mental focus. * In addition, the ingredients in Memoractiv's unique formula can lower cortisol, reduce the effects of stress, and support the ability of the eyes to filter high-energy blue light. *

Support creativity, productivity, and well-being with Memoractiv, a nootropic for cognitive and mental focus. In addition, the ingredients in Memoractiv's unique formula can lower cortisol, reduce the effects of stress, and support the ability of the eyes to filter high-energy blue light. Rhodiola: A stress-relieving botanical to enhance the neurotransmitters that enhance mood, sleep, and mental focus. * Rhodiola helps balance the brain chemicals serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine without causing drowsiness or fatigue.* It can also enhance exercise performance. *

"We couldn't be more excited to start this collaboration with Julianne Hough," said Michelle Crow, Thorne's Chief Marketing Officer. "Julianne continues to push the boundaries of traditional health. The emphasis Julianne puts not only on physical health, but mental health as well, is truly groundbreaking. At Thorne we are dedicated to redefying what it means to be healthy, and Julianne along with her fitness brand, KINRGY are doing the same. Together we will continue to change what it means to be healthy."

The Thorne x Julianne Hough Bundle is priced at $130 and available for a limited time on https://www.thorne.com/ambassadors/julianne-hough

About Julianne

A true triple-threat, Emmy Award-winner Julianne Hough is known to audiences around the world for her success in the worlds of film, television and music. She became a household name as a two-time professional champion on ABC's top-rated "Dancing with the Stars" before making a seamless transition to award-winning recording artist and accomplished actress.

In addition to her performing career, Julianne is active in a wide range of philanthropic endeavors, charities and humanitarian efforts, including numerous causes and organizations that serve women and girls. She recently launched KINRGY, a movement experience inspired by the elements, which she led in sold-out engagements across the country as part of Oprah's 2020 Vision tour. Through dance, breath work, and strength training, KINRGY focuses your mind, sculpts your body and ignites your life.

About Thorne

Thorne is the leader in providing medical practitioners, athletes, and consumers with innovative health solutions of the highest quality and caliber. The only testing and vitamin/supplement brand to be TGA Certified, Thorne exceeds the strictest quality standards. The company's reputation and science-backed approach is the reason Thorne is one of the most trusted brands by both healthcare professionals and people around the world. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

