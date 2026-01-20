THORNE DEBUTS 'NOW I KNOW' - A NATIONWIDE CAMPAIGN BUILT ON PROVEN SCIENCE AND CONFIDENT CHOICES

Today's wellness landscape is marked by an oversaturation of products, opinions, and trends making it more difficult for consumers to know which solutions truly support their health goals. Now I Know speaks directly to that tension, capturing the moment when uncertainty moves to understanding. Through a thoughtful narrative lens, the campaign follows individuals as they move from confusion to clarity - grounded not in hype, but in science, rigor, and proof.

"The wellness industry is booming and consumers are eager to make choices that support their goals," said Mary Beech, Chief Growth Office at Thorne. "Now I Know reflects Thorne's commitment to rigorous science, clinical expertise, and uncompromising standards so people can make informed decisions and move forward with confidence"

For more than 40 years, Thorne has set the standard for excellence in health and wellness. Thorne's vertically integrated manufacturing process includes four rigorous rounds of testing, with every batch verified for quality and purity. Trusted by an established network of scientists, elite athletes, and healthcare practitioners, and one of the largest NSF Certified for Sport® product portfolios, Thorne continues to lead the category with transparency, precision, and performance.

Now I Know is reinforced by recent Thorne-commissioned research highlighting the wellness confidence gap. The findings show that more than one in two Americans are unsure which wellness products are best for them, underscoring the growing need for credible, science-backed solutions and transparent standards.

With creative direction by Project 3 Agency and directed by Grammy Award-winning filmmaker, Jack Begert, the Now I Know campaign launches with a comprehensive suite of video and still assets deployed across digital out-of-home (DOOH), connected TV, display, paid search, YouTube, social media, and influencer marketing. Supporting content will highlight real customer questions as well as bring Thorne's key differentiators to life. The campaign will run January 20 through April 5 nationwide with DOOH active in five key markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and select mountain resort destinations in Colorado and California.

About Thorne:

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia™ – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its own facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

