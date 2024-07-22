THORNE DEBUTS FIND YOUR WAY CAMPAIGN WITH INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR, INVESTOR, AND MODEL KARLIE KLOSS

Thorne's Find Your Way campaign spotlights its approach to investing in health and wellness potential through personalized, high-quality solutions for every age and life stage

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, a science-driven wellness and personal performance company that delivers premium health and wellness solutions, announced today its Find Your Way campaign, featuring entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Thorne - Find Your Way Hero Film Featuring Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss with Thorne's Memoractiv and Basic B Complex

The Find Your Way campaign showcases how Thorne provides personalized solutions to help individuals optimize their health and wellness at every age and life stage. Kloss has partnered with Thorne to highlight her personal health and wellness journey showcasing how she invests in an empowered life supported by Thorne's comprehensive suite of high-quality, premium nutritional supplements.

"As a busy mom and entrepreneur, I'm always striving to stay healthy and be the best version of myself," said Kloss. "I'm a long-time fan of Thorne and have always optimized my wellness routine as my needs have evolved. I know that no matter what phase of life I'm in, I can trust Thorne to be there for me every step of the way. That's what the Find Your Way campaign is all about."

For four decades, Thorne has been the trusted source for individuals invested in their health and wellness, holding itself to rigorous manufacturing, development, and testing standards. Thorne operates at the highest level of integrity, from finding the finest ingredients around the world, to developing unique formulas backed by clinical research. Rooted in scientific rigor together with the relentless pursuit of ground-breaking innovation, Thorne provides tailored solutions including premium nutritional supplements and diagnostic tests to consumers, health-care practitioners, athletic trainers, and professional athletes.

"Find Your Way is an emotive, story-driven campaign that explores the importance of personalization in our individual health and wellness journeys," said Colin Watts, CEO of Thorne. "There are many ways to optimize wellness and it's crucial that consumers, health-care practitioners, and athletes alike are empowered with the tools that match their individual situations and goals. We've built an extraordinary portfolio of the highest quality solutions, and this campaign and partnership with Karlie demonstrates our commitment to ensuring individuals can find success through wellness and performance solutions as unique as they are."

The Find Your Way campaign, created by BUCK, a global creative company, will launch with a comprehensive set of video and still assets including a 60-second hero film, 15-second and 30-second supporting videos, across digital out-of-home (DOOH), connected TV, display, paid search, YouTube, social media, and influencer marketing. The campaign will run nationwide from July 22-October 27 with DOOH active in 13 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami.

For more information about the Find Your Way campaign, Karlie's favorite products, or to learn more about Thorne and its premium suite of testing and product solutions, visit www.thorne.com/campaigns/findyourway.

About Thorne:

Thorne is a science-driven wellness and personal performance company, driven by data and rooted in scientific rigor to deliver personalized health and wellness solutions. Thorne's personalized supplement and testing portfolio leverages clinical science, biometric testing, and multi-omics data to create highly efficacious nutritional supplements for health-care practitioners, athletic trainers, professional athletes, and consumers. Thorne's manufacturing facility is based in Summerville, South Carolina, and is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content. Thorne is trusted by 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, multiple U.S. National Teams, and more than five million consumers. For more information, visit Thorne.com .

About Karlie Kloss:

Karlie Kloss is supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Throughout her career, she has walked and shot campaigns for a myriad of top designers and is the face of numerous international campaigns, including Estée Lauder, adidas and Carolina Herrera. She has been on the cover of Vogue over 40 times.

In 2020, Kloss led a group of prestigious investors assembled by W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves to acquire the brand as part of a newly formed joint venture called W Media. In 2023, she established Bedford Media, a new media holding company focused on creator authenticity and reviving legacy brands with storied histories and cultural resonance. Recent Bedford acquisitions include i-D Magazine in 2023 and LIFE magazine in 2024.

Kloss has focused a great deal of her philanthropic career on expanding opportunities for women and girls and protecting their rights.

In 2015, Kloss founded Kode With Klossy, a transformative nonprofit that creates learning experiences and opportunities for young women and gender expansive youth. The organization hosts inclusive coding camps across the United States, with its more than 10,000 scholars hailing from 99 countries. 82% of scholars identify as people of color and prior to attending the camp, only 20% of participants had any computer science experience. To date, 78% of alumnae have chosen college majors or minors in computer science or engineering, far exceeding the national average of 4% for women in these disciplines.

In 2022, Kloss started the Gateway Coalition, a collective that directs funds and resources to frontline Midwest organizations and clinics and the patients they serve. Gateway focuses on helping abortion providers maintain access to critical healthcare, covering wraparound patient costs, and simply keeping clinics' doors open.

