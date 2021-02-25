Thorne Merges with Onegevity; Announces New Parent Company, Thorne HealthTech

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, a health and technology company seeking to disrupt the prevention and wellness market, today announced it has merged with Onegevity, a health intelligence company with a proprietary, multi-omic platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to map, integrate, and understand the billions of dynamic and biological features that showcase the state of an individual's health. The merger of Thorne and Onegevity creates Thorne HealthTech, a science-driven, vertically integrated wellness platform built to deliver best-in-class, end-to-end nutritional solutions and health intelligence. Thorne HealthTech will be the new parent company of Thorne and Onegevity. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

"Thorne HealthTech is a vertically integrated consumer health solutions company, with established direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) channels," said Thorne's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Jacobson. "This platform uniquely positions the company to deliver innovative solutions, offering a personalized approach to health and wellness that is science-driven, actionable and helps more people take control of their health – from improving preventive care, to optimizing performance, addressing chronic conditions, and supporting healthy aging."

Thorne and Onegevity take a rigorous approach – rooted in science – to providing personalized data, products and services to help individuals take proactive, actionable steps to improve and maintain health. As part of the merger, Thorne's offerings will now also include a variety of tests powered by Onegevity's intelligence platform. These tests will enable consumers to obtain personalized health information, helping them use the info to take the appropriate steps to manage and support health. Thorne also offers leading premium, high-quality nutritional supplements, owning every step of the manufacturing process at their NSF International, Therapeutics Goods Administration-certified facility located in Summerville, South Carolina, and sourcing the highest-quality raw materials. Through diagnostics, education and intervention, Thorne's personalized approach is creating a new model of consumer health.

Onegevity, which is focused on empowering individuals to solve health challenges and optimize performance, has three distinct offerings:

Onegevity Health Intelligence , now offered by Thorne, leverages AI to provide insights and personalized health recommendations based on specific tests, which can aide consumers in identifying a single vitamin deficiency or hormone imbalance, to multi-dimensional analyses that provide better understanding of one's biological age. Onegevity's AI-driven platform provides Thorne customers with comprehensive, personalized molecular portraits that offer greater understanding of and engagement around their health.

Onegevity Discovery is a B2B offering for the pharmaceutical industry, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies that combines AI models with a multi-omic database to create a platform designed to: develop new nutritional products, improve existing, and repurpose therapeutic products and compounds for new and innovative uses at faster speeds and with higher efficiency. Onegevity Discovery offers a natural complement to Thorne's product development and testing capabilities.

Onegevity Lab offers an AI-powered, personalized clinical experience that delivers a 360-degree snapshot of personal health. Designed to be the clinic of the future available to consumers and businesses, Onegevity Lab provides the data and tools to help preserve health and optimize performance.

Thorne and Onegevity have been collaborating at the intersection of scientifically driven, personalized health for the past three years. The newly combined organization is supported by a professional network of more than 42,000 health professionals, including medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, registered dieticians, pharmacists, chiropractors, nutritionists, trainers, acupuncturists, and other accredited health professionals. The company has research partners that include, but are not limited to, the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and other pharmaceutical companies, as well as performance partnerships with Team USA Rugby, UFC, Penske Racing, and the US Army World Class Athlete Program. Thorne HealthTech is also the proud partner of individual Navy SEALs, 11 U.S. Olympic teams, and more than 100 professional sports teams, including the MLB, NBA, NFL, OLP and UFC, among a growing list of leagues.

"We believe the future of health must be data-driven and wellness-centric, with a guiding focus on preventive medicine in an effort to maintain and extend the healthspan of each individual," said Nathan Price, Ph.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Onegevity. "The merger of Thorne and Onegevity allows us to deliver on that promise with integrated solutions that are both personalized and deeply rooted in science."

Building on its legacy of partnering with major consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, global pharmaceutical companies, and research clinics, Thorne HealthTech will continue to form strategic partnerships and leverage opportunities to bring the world's most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing to more people and countries globally.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing the world’s most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne HealthTech’s unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improving and maintaining their health over a lifetime.

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company that seeks to disrupt the prevention and wellness market. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content. Thorne is also a proud partner of 11 U.S. Olympic Teams. For more information visit Thorne.com.

About Onegevity:

Onegevity is a health intelligence company with a proprietary, multi-omic platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to map, integrate and understand the billions of dynamic and biological features that showcase the state of an individual's health. Onegevity offers a business-to-business (B2B) solution for clinical research organizations (CROs), and the pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements industries. By combining proprietary AI models with one of the world's largest multi-omics database, Onegevity helps to develop new nutritional and pharmaceutical products and enhance or repurpose existing drugs and compounds for new and innovative uses, at faster speeds and with higher efficiency.

