NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, a science-driven wellness and personal performance company that delivers premium health and wellness solutions, today announced Mary Beech has been named Chief Growth Officer. Based in New York, Beech will oversee Thorne's marketing team and ecommerce business spearheading all efforts around product and brand marketing uniting data, customer sentiments, and scientific rigor to grow Thorne's direct-to-consumer, B2B, and health-care practitioner channels. Beech will report into Thorne CEO, Colin Watts.

Thorne names Mary Beech as Chief Growth Officer

"Mary is a proven growth marketing leader, and we are excited to welcome her to Thorne," said Watts. "Her experience leveraging marketing and data into brands will come into play quite heavily as we look to connect with more customers across our channels and become the fastest growing supplement brand. We are continuing to build Thorne into the preeminent brand in the wellness market as evidenced by our 40-year legacy, the clinical science behind our products, and our future innovation plans that will ultimately empower a wide range of customers. Mary is going to make a real impact in both our short-term and long-term growth strategies across all aspects of Thorne's business via a shared commitment to and passion for health and wellness that is so evident."

"Having been incredibly passionate about the wellness space and an avid Thorne user for years, I am really looking forward to being a part of the Thorne team at what is a pivotal time for the brand in writing its next chapter," said Beech. "There is a huge opportunity for us to build further brand awareness and brand equity in an ultra-competitive marketplace, increase customer acquisition, and enhance our marketing strategies as we continue to provide high-quality and transparent nutritional supplements and health tests that enable individuals take control of their health and wellness."

Beech most recently served as Chief Marketing and Transformation Officer for Scholastic. Prior to Scholastic, she was Chief Executive Officer of Sarah Flint, a direct-to-consumer, luxury footwear brand for women, the principal of MRB Brand Consulting, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Kate Spade, and Senior Vice President of Global Licensing and Marketing at The Walt Disney Company.

About Thorne:

Thorne is a science-driven wellness and personal performance company, driven by data and rooted in scientific rigor to deliver personalized health and wellness solutions. Thorne's personalized supplement and testing portfolio leverages clinical science, biometric testing, and multi-omics data to create highly efficacious nutritional supplements for health-care practitioners, athletic trainers, professional athletes, and consumers. Thorne's manufacturing facility is based in Summerville, South Carolina, and is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content. Thorne is trusted by 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, multiple U.S. National Teams, and more than five million consumers. For more information, visit Thorne.com .

SOURCE Thorne