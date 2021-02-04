Thorne Research, Inc., Continues to Challenge the Validity of U.S. Patents on Nicotinamide Riboside

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne Research, Inc., yesterday filed a petition for inter partes review at the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board to challenge Claims 1-3 of U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807, which relates to compositions of nicotinamide riboside for oral administration. The owner of U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 is Dartmouth College, which has licensed the patent's rights to ChromaDex, Inc.

U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 has been previously challenged before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Elysium Health, Inc., but review was not instituted. Thorne Research's petition for inter partes review uses a different legal strategy to challenge the claims.

Thorne previously filed a petition for inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086 on December 1, 2020. U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 is related to U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086.

