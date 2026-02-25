Thought-Provoking Biblical Guide Proves Through Scripture How God Promises to Heal Each of His Children

Xulon Press presents a unique Bible study guide for Christians yearning to delve into God's Word about healing or anyone seeking God's promise of healing.

DAMASCUS, Ore., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sheri Vinson helps Christians discover the truth about divine healing in God's Healing Touch: A Firm Foundation, Spirit, Soul, and Body ($28.49, paperback, 9798868526039; $9.99, e-book, 9798868526046).

Throughout Vinson's life journey, she discovered a love for research and a desire to know the true meaning of God's healing. Her original search was for healing of her own heart. This search began with sitting in every healing school teaching she could attend given by her local pastors and reading books on the topic. Her desire and guidance from the Holy Spirit helped her create this book, a Bible study designed to reveal God's eternal promises for physical, emotional, and spiritual renewal through the Atonement of Jesus. Through daily reflections, carefully selected verses, and inspired biblical exercises, readers will discover God's words about healing and how they apply to daily life. Vinson wants all Christians to understand that even in trials, one can rely on God's Word.

"I knew that God's healing was for today and His people," Vinson said. "I have read many excellent books on the topic and heard great teachers, but I wanted to know what God says to be able to stand for myself and also others. I wanted to know it so deeply that I could go out and teach someone else about healing so they could confidently stand on Scripture."

Sheri Vinson is a wife and mother of four children and the proud grandmother of two grandchildren. Vinson and her husband have been married for 37 years, 20 of those years spent with her husband's military service. As a family, they traveled around the United States and in Europe, with a unique opportunity to learn from various Christian teachers. Vinson followed her youngest son to school in 2007 where she discovered a love for teaching. Along the way, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and an MSEd focusing on reading and literacy. Vinson has been a teacher for 18 years, currently teaching elementary students at a Christian school. She has been a believer for 30 years and has taught many Bible Studies. In her spare time, Vinson studies the Bible, continually recording her discoveries in Bible study format. She also serves in her local church in various capacities, including greeting newcomers, the prayer team ministry, as well as serving on her church's council. Vinson considers herself naturally curious, a lover of research, adventure, hiking, and kayaking.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God's Healing Touch: A Firm Foundation, Spirit, Soul, and Body is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

When Vinson set out on a journey to heal her own heart, she immersed herself in Scripture to discover the truth about divine healing.

SOURCE Xulon Press