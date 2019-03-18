ThoughtSpot Selects People.ai's Powerful Revenue Intelligence System To Increase Campaign ROI for all ABM Activities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, creators of the only Revenue Intelligence System powered by AI, today announced that ThoughtSpot, the leader in search and AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, has chosen People.ai to deliver insights across all their go-to-market activity data, enabling them to solve the problem of campaign attribution and increase campaign ROI.

Millions of dollars have been invested in CRM tools with the hope of realizing ROI around better visibility, productivity, increased pipeline and customer engagement. The truth is data for contacts and customer interactions are lost every day because it is not captured and logged correctly in the CRM and other management tools. Part of the reason for the lack of achieving the hoped-for ROI is lack of sales reps and sales management engagement. Reps hate entering data into CRM and in many cases, enterprises force reps to spend thirty percent of their time manually entering data - which they only capture about twenty percent - leaving eighty percent of contacts and customer activity data lost.



"As an analytics software company working with the largest enterprises in the world, we've long recognized the value of account-based marketing, but struggled to accurately attribute campaign touches across multiple opportunities and hundreds of contacts in each account," said Kaushik Patel, VP of Demand Gen and Marketing Operations at ThoughtSpot. "By implementing People.ai, we are able to track campaign attribution across all channels and measure contact coverage in our target accounts. We also analyze this data in our own instance of ThoughtSpot, which gives our entire team the ability to search for insights in simple, natural language in order to improve sales productivity, close rates, and campaign ROI."

"We are so proud to have ThoughtSpot as a customer," said Oleg Rogynskyy, chief executive officer at People.ai. "We're enabling their marketing team with a modern 'system of intelligence' in order to target the right executives at the right accounts, measure campaign influence and provide full visibility into which campaigns are driving strategic sales opportunities forward inside targeted accounts."

People.ai is ushering in a new era of revenue intelligence and optimization across sales, marketing, customer success, and other customer-facing teams. By freeing everyone from manual data entry tasks and automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, customers like ThoughtSpot are seeing improved marketing results from data-driven guidance and actionable insights, helping them unlock the full selling capacity of their organization.

For more information on People.ai's Revenue Intelligence System, click here .

About People.ai Inc:

People.ai accelerates enterprises' growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing and customer success from manual data entry tasks by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updates CRM and other systems of record and provides actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the Enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, MuleSoft, Okta, Tanium and Zoom to name a few. Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor.

SOURCE People.ai

Related Links

http://www.people.ai

