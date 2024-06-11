Thousands of Proud American Zionists to Unite in Dallas

The Global Conference for Israel promises a weekend filled with solidarity, inspiration, and practical solutions to combat Jew-hatred

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of proud American Zionists who share a deep connection to the land and people of Israel will unite in solidarity at Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel for a weekend filled with camaraderie, inspiration, and riveting speakers who exemplify Israel's positive contributions to the world.

Attendees at Jewish National Fund-USA's 2023 Global Conference for Israel The Special in Uniform band performed at the Global Conference for Israel

The annual multi-day spectacular event, best known for showcasing the pride and beauty of Zionism, providing attendees with practical tools to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to antisemitism, and sharing first-hand accounts about the realities on the ground in Israel, will take place November 14-17, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.

Attendees will hear insights from key thought leaders, explore an interactive Israel expo, take part in one of the largest Shabbat dinners in the world, hear what's being done to support Jewish students on college campuses, and learn about initiatives that are already rebuilding Israel's battered North and South.

"Our world changed on October 7, but if anything, we have become more resolute and more united as a people as we work to build a stronger Israel," said Conference Co-Chair Deb Zaluda. "Being in Israel on that day, and several times since, as well as being with the community here in the U.S., it is clear that personal connections, sharing stories, and coming together are more important now than ever. If there was ever a time for supporters of Israel to gather, now is that time."

Participants at the Global Conference will also:

Explore the future of American Jewry with Rabbi David Wolpe

Laugh with actor, comedian, and outspoken advocate for Israel , Michael Rapaport at the Saturday night gala

, at the Saturday night gala Hear from Col. Richard Kemp about the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) high moral code of ethics

about the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) high moral code of ethics Find out how antisemitism is being combatted on college campuses from Mothers Against College Antisemitism (MACA) founder Elizabeth Rand , Columbia Professor Shai Davidai , and current students

, Columbia Professor , and current students Enjoy jaw-dropping musical performances by Jewish National Fund- USA's Special in Uniform Band

Special in Uniform Band Discover how the World Zionist Village will spark a new conversation and revolutionize Zionist and Jewish educational engagement for the decades ahead

Enjoy an elegant Saturday evening gala

Meet Jewish National Fund- USA's affiliates, who will highlight the organization's philanthropic investments in Israel

affiliates, who will highlight the organization's philanthropic investments in Take part in exclusive briefings on thought-provoking topics

"It's sometimes only through adversity that we realize our true strength and resilience," said Conference Co-Chair Michael Miller. "Everywhere you look, Jewish and pro-Israel communities are stepping up to celebrate everything they have achieved and how our homeland has and continues to help the world. Together, we will stand loud and proud and celebrate the people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere – their grit, determination, and ingenuity as we gather in Dallas for this historic event."

More than 2,500 philanthropists, high school students, college students, and Israelis who manage and benefit from Jewish National Fund-USA's philanthropic initiatives attended the organization's 2023 Global Conference in Denver, Colorado, this past fall. The 2024 conference will once again welcome thousands of pro-Israel supporters and hundreds of students at the event's high school and college summits.

Several discounted rates are available for Jewish Communal Professionals and young philanthropists ages 22-40. For more information or to register, visit jnf.org/global, email [email protected], or call 800.JNF.0099.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Milton

561-447-9733 x875

[email protected]

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA