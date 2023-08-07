Thousands of San Jose City Workers Announce Strike

News provided by

IFPTE 21

07 Aug, 2023, 11:45 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 7, IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 announced the results of their strike authorization votes. After four days of voting, thousands of San Jose city workers voted by an overwhelming 99 percent to authorize a strike. Following the vote, both IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 have called a three-day citywide strike from Tuesday, August 15 through Thursday, August 17. 

Continue Reading
City of San Jose employees cast their ballots in strike authorization vote.
City of San Jose employees cast their ballots in strike authorization vote.

Members will form picket lines at various worksites each day of the strike, including San Jose City Hall, San Jose Mineta International Airport, the Regional Wastewater Facility, and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library. Visit https://www.staffupsanjose.org/strike for a full schedule of picketing times and locations.

"San Jose residents deserve fully staffed services, but workers can't even afford to live in the city we serve. Our hope is that City Council Members and Mayor Mahan will finally listen to us and address the understaffing crisis impacting libraries, the airport, affordable housing, and more. But if they don't, we are ready to strike for our services," said Kyle Wong, Transportation Specialist and IFPTE Local 21 member.

Union members announced the strike in front of City Hall and were joined by Assemblymember Alex Lee (District 24), Assemblymember Ash Kalra (District 25), and Jean Cohen (Executive Director, South Bay Labor Council).

"San Jose's employees are the heart of our public services. As the capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose is considered the center of cultural, government, and economic activity in the region. It's the hardworking San Jose workers that make the city run. We need to recruit, retain, and support talent to ensure that the city can provide quality services to the public. The workers deserve to work for a city that invests in them and values their public service," said Assemblymember Alex Lee, 24th District.

The unions planning to strike have taken the necessary steps to secure a strike sanction from the South Bay Labor Council, requesting that no other unions do business with the City of San Jose for the duration of the strike.

On Thursday, August 3, the Santa Clara County Democratic Party Central Committee passed a resolution which "calls upon the leadership in the City of San Jose to end its pattern of accruing large budget savings by not providing services and to stop understaffing our community, and further calls on the elected Democrats the leadership in the City of San Jose to uphold our shared values of supporting working families and good jobs."

A recently published report by Working Partnerships USA shows that the City is more than capable of affording competitive wage increases for City employees. According to the special report, the City of San Jose has a long history of budget surpluses driven by general fund expenditure savings, and accurate accounting could create $13-$28 million in additional budget savings in the 2023-2024 adopted budget to be reinvested so that San Jose can recruit and retain committed staff.

For more information, visit www.StaffUpSanJose.org.

SOURCE IFPTE 21

Also from this source

Day 1 of Strike Voting Begins for Thousands of San Jose City Workers

Oakland City Workers Unite in Support of Mayor Sheng Thao's Balanced Budget Proposal

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.