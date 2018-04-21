Thousands Of Volunteers "Make Change Happen" Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day

Comcast Cares Day is the company's annual celebration of its year-round commitment to volunteerism that began when Comcast was founded 55 years ago. This year, volunteers in Florida will also be a part of a significant milestone for Comcast Cares Day as it marks the participation of 1 million volunteers since the program began in 2001.

"Every year, Comcast employees across Florida, from down in the Florida Keys and up to the Panhandle, come out in full force to give back to our communities on Comcast Cares Day," said Amy Smith, Regional Senior Vice President of the Comcast Florida Region. "Whether they are working at a school, community organization or a park, the work Comcast Cares Day volunteers are doing across the state today will have a lasting and positive impact."

Comcast Cares Day projects across Florida include:

School Beautification Projects – Volunteers in Miami , Fort Lauderdale , West Palm Beach , Key West and Tallahassee are cleaning, gardening, painting and more at local schools to give students more vibrant environments to learn and grow.

– Volunteers in , , , and are cleaning, gardening, painting and more at local schools to give students more vibrant environments to learn and grow. Earth Day Clean-Ups – On the beaches of St. Andrews State Park in Panama City and Goffinsville Nassau River Park in Fernandina Beach , volunteers are cleaning up trash and debris.

– On the beaches of St. Andrews State Park in and Goffinsville Nassau River Park in , volunteers are cleaning up trash and debris. Fighting Hunger – In Fort Pierce, volunteers are working are working at the Treasure Coast Food Bank to help make sure their friends and neighbors in need don't go hungry.

– In Fort Pierce, volunteers are working are working at the Treasure Coast Food Bank to help make sure their friends and neighbors in need don't go hungry. Eliminating a "Food Desert" – In Jacksonville , volunteers are working at White Harvest Farms, an urban farm that provides fresh produce to its neighborhood, which is considered to be a "food desert" – an area where access to fresh fruits and vegetables is scarce.

"We are excited to have the Comcast team at the farm for Comcast Cares Day. White Harvest Farms is uniquely placed in an urban area to provide residents access to healthy eating options. It provides job training with a focus on the agricultural, scientific and mechanical elements of farming and harvesting," said Ju'Coby Pittman, President and CEO of the Clara White Mission. "We appreciate the Comcast family helping to ensure the produce is available to the community, with a visible and hands on presence."

The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local community partner organizations across the country on behalf of everyone who volunteers on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast's community partners continue their mission of serving the community throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more than $22 million in grants to local non-profit organizations who have served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.

