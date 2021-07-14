ThreadFix Integrates Top Developer Tool for Salesforce Extending Support for Top Cloud Service Providers

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire today announced the ThreadFix integration with Clayton, the developer tool for automated code and security reviews for Salesforce. ThreadFix is the industry-leading application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) platform and its integration with Clayton will make it the only platform on the market built for Salesforce application scanning. Scan results from Clayton will be merged into ThreadFix, enabling organizations to optimize development efficiency while protecting against vulnerabilities inherent to Salesforce that put customer data at risk.

As cloud infrastructure grows, it becomes an increasingly lucrative target for threat actors. In order to keep pace with the speed of business, organizations rapidly deploy software updates to the cloud at the expense of effective code reviews. If left unaddressed, vulnerability flaws on a platform as significant as Salesforce can increase costs by 2.5 times and cut development team agility by 43 percent.

To combat these issues, ThreadFix has integrated with Clayton, making it possible for development teams to manage Salesforce code deployments alongside enterprise application security testing, through a single unified view of all scanning results. Clayton is built for continuous delivery and automatically checks all pro and low-code developments in real time to ensure that applications are secure without overwhelming teams with false positives.

"ThreadFix is the only platform on the market to manage, reduce, and report on cloud-native application security risk," said Dan Cornell, vice president of product strategy at Coalfire. "This integration strengthens ThreadFix's position as a market leader in custom code vulnerability management and will provide application security teams with the most comprehensive view available of their testing programs."

"When it comes to vulnerability management at the enterprise level, Salesforce is very often a blind spot," said Lorenzo Frattini, CEO and founder at Clayton. "By partnering with ThreadFix, we give AppSec teams visibility into their Salesforce security, helping them manage vulnerabilities consistently, just like they do with any other technology stack."

ThreadFix bridges the gap between application security and development teams, enabling enterprises to quickly address critical vulnerabilities in the software applications that support their business. The platform accelerates vulnerability remediation by up to 40 percent, enabling clients to build and deploy software faster, all while protecting sensitive data. ThreadFix also saves analysts time by filtering through and deduplicating repeated vulnerabilities identified from multiple scan engines. This in turn, decreases scanner findings by 15 to 35 percent on average, with some examples reaching 50 percent.

These capabilities, combined with Clayton's ability to check code with 99 percent accuracy, are 3,500 times faster than manual scanning and will help customers build and deploy secure, state-of-the-art apps on Salesforce faster than ever before. By providing teams with a comprehensive view of their vulnerabilities early in development, ThreadFix and Clayton ensure that applications are secure from beginning to end.

To learn more about how the integration between ThreadFix and Clayton is helping developers and application security teams, please visit https://threadfix.it/integrations/.

About Coalfire

The world's leading technology infrastructure providers, SaaS companies, and enterprises – including the top-five cloud service providers and eight of the top-10 SaaS organizations – rely on Coalfire to strengthen their security posture and secure their digital transformations. As the largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity, Coalfire delivers a comprehensive suite of advisory and managed services, spanning cyber strategy and risk, cloud security, threat and vulnerability management, application security, privacy, and compliance management. A proven leader in cybersecurity for the past 20 years, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, advanced technology, and innovative approaches that fuel success.

For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

About Clayton

Clayton helps you build secure, state-of-the-art apps on Salesforce by checking code continuously, with 99 percent accuracy and 3,500 times faster than humans.

