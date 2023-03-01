ThreatHunter.ai Launches "FIRST EYES" Program to Help Organizations Mitigate Cyber Threats

BREA, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions, has announced the launch of FIRST EYES, an essential offering designed to help organizations without robust cybersecurity programs to manage potential risks and protect against the rising tide of cyber-attacks. With the recent surge in cyber-threats, FIRST EYES provides an urgent supplement to existing cybersecurity measures, offering easy implementation, scalability, and customized solutions to help organizations stay protected.

"Our team is committed to helping customers effectively manage potential cyber threats," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of ThreatHunter.ai. "With the launch of FIRST EYES, we are providing an essential set of tools to help organizations stay protected against the ever-increasing threats."

The FIRST EYES program offers organizations real-time monitoring and detection, advanced threat intelligence and analysis, and customized solutions to meet each organization's unique cybersecurity needs. With the support of ThreatHunter.ai's team of cybersecurity experts and advanced technology, FIRST EYES becomes the customer's the first line of defense, monitoring their systems and logs and making recommendations for changes or mitigations that need to occur to keep them protected.

"As cyber threats continue to rise, it's critical that organizations take steps to protect themselves," said Ethan Coulter, CTO of ThreatHunter.ai. "FIRST EYES offers a comprehensive solution to managing cyber threats, helping organizations stay ahead of the latest threats and mitigate potential risks."

"We're excited to offer organizations the support and expertise they need to manage cyber threats," said Evan Tremper, VP of Sales at ThreatHunter.ai. "With FIRST EYES, we're providing an essential program to help organizations stay protected against potential cyber attacks."

ThreatHunter.ai encourages organizations to take urgent action to protect themselves against the increasing threats in the cybersecurity landscape. By partnering with ThreatHunter.ai and leveraging the FIRST EYES program, organizations can rest assured that they have a dedicated team of cybersecurity experts monitoring their data and logs and working to keep them protected.

About ThreatHunter.ai:

ThreatHunter.ai a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats. FIRST EYES is the second offering after MORE EYES that ThreatHunter.ai recently announced and is part of the soon to be announced FIVE EYES program.

For more information about ThreatHunter.ai and the "More Eyes" program, please visit https://www.threathunter.ai/first-eyes

Media contact:

Lydia Coulter

[email protected]

7145154011

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai